IRGC Spokesperson: Iran fully prepared during 12-day Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), stated that Iran’s Armed Forces maintained full combat readiness during the recent 12-day Israeli aggression against the country.

In an interview, Naeini emphasized that the armed forces’ effectiveness during the conflict was built upon the experience and lessons learned from the eight-year Sacred Defense against Iraq (1980–1988). He described the military’s readiness during the Israeli-imposed war as “extraordinary.”

According to Mehr, highlighting Iran’s deterrent capabilities, Naeini said the Armed Forces were able to disrupt all enemy calculations through decisive responses, national unity, and cohesion.

He also underscored the crucial roles of advanced technology, modern equipment, and national solidarity in achieving success during the conflict. Naeini stressed that building power and strengthening military capabilities are essential to deterring any future attacks.

He added that Iran’s specialized and well-trained forces are a key component of the country’s defense power, noting that without operational strength at multiple levels, the Armed Forces would not have been able to respond effectively to the enemy’s aggression.

