IRGC: Zionists’ bid to crush resistance will end in humiliation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Zionists’ ambitions to destroy the resistance will end only in failure and disgrace.

In a statement released on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lebanese resistance leaders and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, the IRGC reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of the resistance and its loyalty to the memory of the martyrs. The statement said that repeated attempts by Zionist and American forces to weaken or eliminate the resistance have failed, and will, by God’s grace, result only in humiliation for the enemies.

“Amid current critical circumstances, the IRGC will continue to prioritize support for resistance movements across the region,” the statement added, describing the struggle for the complete end of occupation and the liberation of al-Quds as a divine, national and irreversible mission.

The IRGC said the martyrdom of resistance leaders marked a turning point in the Islamic awakening and strengthened the anti-Zionist front. It urged regional peoples to remain vigilant, united, and steadfast on the path of resistance, insisting that the future of the region belongs to its peoples and will be shaped by their will to defeat the enemies and secure ultimate victory for the resistance.

.....................

End/ 257