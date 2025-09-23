Iran’s Armed Forces ready to counter any threat, Says Army Deputy Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, reaffirmed that Iran’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to confront any threats or hostile actions.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Iranian Army and the Red Crescent Society on Monday, Sayyari stressed the importance of maintaining and enhancing defense readiness.

According to IRNA, responding to recent US claims regarding restrictions on Iran’s missile program, he stated: “Our foremost responsibility is to ensure that our defense preparedness is continuously updated against all threats and enemies. We have already made significant advances in this field and will continue to strengthen our capabilities.”

Sayyari underlined that while political authorities may pursue negotiations—whether direct or indirect—the Armed Forces remain constantly ready to act if necessary.

He further highlighted the unity of Iran’s military institutions, saying: “The Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Law Enforcement Force, the Basij, and the Ministry of Defense all operate under the command of the Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Together, we stand fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat. This is both our responsibility and our duty.”

