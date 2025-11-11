Iran’s Army Deputy Commander: Military strengthening remains permanent strategic directive

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs said that the country is constantly strengthening military capabilities in all domains, stressing that it remains a permanent strategic directive.

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 4th International Military Medicine Conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tehran, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stressed that upgrading the Army’s air force, and all other capabilities has been a continuous priority since the Iran–Iraq war. “Threats evolve constantly, and we must always be prepared. If we are strong and possess high deterrence, no one will dare infringe on our national interests,” he said.

He also underlined the emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on becoming stronger in all military dimensions. “We must always move on this path and be prepared for future threats. Enhancing capabilities in ground forces, air force, air defense, navy, cyber, and all battlefields has always been on our agenda.”

Referring to lessons learned from the recent 12-day imposed Israeli war, Sayyari stated that, much like during the COVID-19 crisis, the Army has applied the operational insights gained from the conflict. “Wherever weaknesses existed, they have been addressed,” he added.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyari highlighted that Iran’s current level of readiness is “very high,” explaining that the armed forces have been tested in real conditions and consistently assess their own capabilities. Strengthening combat capacity, he reiterated, remains a permanent strategic directive.

Regarding the hosting of the SCO military medicine conference, Sayyari said the event, organized by the Army’s University of Medical Sciences, focused on health, treatment, and medical cooperation among member states including China, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. He described the conference as an opportunity to share military medical experience and deepen defense-related capabilities among SCO members.

He added that Iran’s recent full membership in the SCO has strengthened its standing within the organization, and hosting such events enhances cooperation and exchange. Sayyari also pointed to Iran’s active participation in other international defense platforms, including the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), where Iran plays a significant role in maintaining maritime security in the northern Indian Ocean.

...................

End/ 257