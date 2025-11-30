Iran to commission new “Khuzestan” warship for long-range missions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, announced that the new “Khuzestan” warship will soon join the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, enhancing the country’s ability to conduct long-range maritime missions.

Speaking on Sunday morning, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, warned that adversaries seek to create division and disrupt unity within Iranian society in order to advance their broader strategic goals.

Touching on Iran’s maritime economy and the role of the Navy, he said that escort missions for Iranian vessels are carried out consistently and powerfully in international waters. He noted that while escorts were once limited to areas near Iran, today the Navy escorts Iranian ships across the globe.

Highlighting both the soft and hard dimensions of Iran’s naval power, Admiral Irani said Iranian naval task forces are currently engaged in joint exercises—one in the Far East and another in waters off the African continent.

Referring to the Navy’s expanding capabilities, Admiral Irani confirmed that the “Khuzestan” warship, a sister vessel to the “Kordestan,” will soon be commissioned. Once operational, it will enable Iran to undertake more extensive long-distance maritime missions.

He concluded by emphasizing that all nations can benefit from maritime resources, adding that Iran’s naval strength allows the country to safeguard and utilize these resources in support of national interests.

