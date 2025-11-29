Army chief commander: Iran fully prepared to give crushing response to enemy threat

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami says the army forces of the country are fully prepared to give a decisive and crushing response to enemy at any point that requires preserving national interest.

Speaking in a ceremony commemorating the "National Navy Day" and unveiling "Kordestan" floating naval base and annexation of “Sahand” destroyer to the Southern Fleet of Iran Army Navy, Hatami praised the unflinching efforts of the navy forces of the country who showcased the unprecedented authority of the country on the international stage.

He also lauded the bravery and courage of the naval forces of the country during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) which will go down in all-time naval history of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Benefited from the expert and the most experienced manpower, the Navy Force of the country managed to be self-sufficient in domestic production of naval parts and equipment in a way that Naval Forces of the country has presently taken giant strides in this field in cooperation with the maritime industries of the Ministry of Defense and knowledge-based companies, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Hatami pointed to the pioneering role of Iran in creating regional peace and security, emphasizing that the constructive and unprecedented role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in creating regional security has been proven since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hatami described the actions of the Israeli regime as a disturbance to the regional peace and security.

Emphasizing the firm determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to defend its national interests, and sustainable security of the Iranian nation, General Hatami noted that the country’s determination is unwavering and will continue the path of self-sufficiency and defense progress with utmost power strength.

