Iranian Navy Readiness Growing in Line With Threats, Commander Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, has said that the operational readiness of the Iranian Navy is steadily increasing in proportion to existing and emerging threats.

According to Mehr, speaking to reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of a ceremony unveiling the Navy’s documentary and musical productions, Rear Admiral Irani said the force is pursuing maritime authority in line with external challenges by relying on indigenous knowledge and domestic technical expertise.

Highlighting the important role of art in showcasing the capabilities and progress of the Iranian Navy, he noted that art serves as a powerful medium for conveying culture, strength, and authority across various dimensions.

Rear Admiral Irani emphasized that the Navy is making efforts to accurately present Iran’s maritime power and national authority to the public by utilizing the country’s full cultural capacities.

He also referred to the Navy’s ongoing programs aimed at demonstrating its strength, authority, operational capabilities, and courage, stating that Iran’s naval forces continue to advance maritime power through scientific capacity, technical expertise, and indigenized knowledge.

