Iran Navy Commander: We will not bow to threats after 12-day confrontation with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, has stressed that the country remains resolute in the face of threats, pointing to the navy’s active and decisive role during the recent 12-day confrontation with Israel.

According to Mehr, in a message delivered on the occasion of Navy Day at a joint morning ceremony of the armed forces held in Mazandaran on Sunday, the admiral described the day as a symbol of the faith, bravery, and vigilance of naval personnel who, even under the most difficult circumstances, have preserved Iran’s power and defended the nation’s security and honor in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Highlighting the navy’s strategic position throughout the history of the Islamic Revolution, Irani said the force has consistently stood firm against the threats of hostile enemies, relying on the courage, devotion, and sacrifice of its sailors. He recalled the martyrs of the Iran-Iraq War as well as those who were recently martyred in confrontations with Israel, stressing that the Iranian Navy regards the seas as a realm of faith, honor, and heroism.

Referring to the navy’s presence during the 12-day operation against Israel, he emphasized that the force’s “powerful and intelligent” involvement in defensive, support, and intelligence missions clearly demonstrates that Iran will never yield to pressure or threats.

Rear Admiral Irani also praised the loyalty and dedication of naval personnel, saying they embody the true meaning of an army committed to the nation. He added that today the Navy, drawing on domestic capabilities, self-reliance, and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, continues on its path of progress and excellence. Participation in regional drills, international missions, support for the development of the Makran Coast, and contributions to a sea-based economy, he noted, reflect the Navy’s vital role as a bridge between military strength and economic and cultural advancement.

