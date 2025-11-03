Enemy fears Iran’s naval power, says senior military official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi has underlined that the security of the country’s maritime borders is the outcome of the devotion and tireless efforts of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy.

According to IRNA, speaking during a visit to the IRGC Second Naval District on Sunday, Vahidi highlighted the continuous presence and readiness of the IRGC naval forces, stating that their vigilance has created a deterrent power that prevents hostile forces from even daring to challenge Iran’s territorial waters.

He stressed that the naval forces of the IRGC firmly stand guard against any party seeking to undermine Iran’s sovereignty over its seas and lands, noting that the country’s adversaries are fully aware of and fearful of this defensive strength.

