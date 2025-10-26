IRGC Navy Chief: Gulf States Ready for Joint Drills with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the IRGC Navy has announced that coastal nations bordering the Persian Gulf have shown willingness to conduct joint naval drills with Iran.

He emphasized that regional countries are fully capable of safeguarding the strategic waterway independently, without the involvement of foreign powers, during a ceremony in Bushehr.

He further stated that hostile actors fabricate threats and tensions to justify their illegitimate presence and boost arms sales in the region.

To illustrate regional self-sufficiency, Tangsiri pointed to the Iranian Armed Forces—both the IRGC Navy and the Army’s naval units—as having successfully ensured comprehensive security in the Persian Gulf.

He praised Iranian forces for maintaining control over the region, especially the vital Strait of Hormuz, asserting they do so with complete authority.

Tangsiri added that the global community owes the uninterrupted operation of the Strait to the sacrifices of Iranian martyrs who gave their lives for its security.

In January, he revealed that IRGC Navy drones had successfully launched AI-powered precision missiles during a major naval exercise in the Persian Gulf.

He noted that Mohajer-6 and Ababil-5 drones had been upgraded with Qaem and Almas guided missiles, now equipped with artificial intelligence for accurate targeting.

He also mentioned that IRGC naval units had fired a wide range of surface-to-sea and surface-to-surface missiles during the second day of the Payambar-e-A’azam drills, aimed at enhancing readiness and promoting peace in the region.

Three months later, Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen held a joint naval parade in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid Israel’s military campaign.

This coordinated maritime event took place on March 27 across the Persian Gulf, Makran coast, and Caspian Sea, covering Iran’s northern and southern waters.

Tangsiri reported that over 3,000 vessels—both heavy and light—participated in the large-scale naval demonstration.

/129