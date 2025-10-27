Brigadier General Qoreishi appointed as IRGC Deputy for Coordination Affairs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Seyyed Hojjatollah Qoreishi has been appointed as the new Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to Mehr, the appointment was made by Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, who issued the decree assigning Qoreishi to the post of Deputy Commander for Coordination Affairs.

Brigadier General Qoreishi previously served as Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Affairs, bringing extensive experience in defense management and strategic planning to his new role.

He replaces Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, who has been appointed as Senior Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

