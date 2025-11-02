Two Basij members martyred in terrorist attack in southeastern Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two members of Iran’s Basij volunteer forces were assassinated by terrorists while on a patrol mission in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Saturday.

According to IRNA, in a statement issued the same day, the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Forces in southeastern Iran announced the martyrdom of the two Sunni members of the Basij.

According to the statement, the two locally-recruited Sunni servicemen were on patrol along the road between Khash and Zahedan, the provincial capital, when they were targeted.

The statement added that the two Basij members were escorting a tribal leader whom terrorists attempted to assassinate.

While the statement did not clarify whether the tribal leader survived the attack, it confirmed that the two forces were critically wounded during the incident and later succumbed to their injuries.

....................

End/ 257