IRGC serviceman martyred in terrorist attack in southeast Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) serviceman has been martyred in a terrorist attack in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

According to Mehr, in a statement issued on Saturday, the IRGC Ground Forces’ Quds Base in the southeast announced that one of its personnel was killed after armed terrorists targeted his vehicle in the province.

“On Saturday evening, a vehicle carrying one of the security forces was attacked by armed elements affiliated with hostile groups, resulting in the martyrdom of the serviceman,” the statement said.

The fallen serviceman was identified as Mohammad Siahani, who was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen on the Bampour–Delgan road in Iranshahr County.

The statement added that security and intelligence units have launched an investigation to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack.

