IRGC commander warns of “hellish” retaliation against future aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander says Iran would unleash a “hellish” retaliation against any future attack.

Major General Mohammad Pakpour made the comments during a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji.

“We are fully prepared to respond decisively to any aggression,” Pakpour said. “If anyone dares to infringe upon Iran, we will make hell [for the enemy].”

Referring to a 12-day Israeli-imposed war against Iran in June, Pakpour said Iran’s missile forces had performed with power and precision, adding that Tehran’s deterrence capability had exceeded enemy expectations. “They thought our missile power would weaken in the early days, but we acted with strength and accuracy,” he said.

The commander thanked Iraq for its efforts to curb anti-Iranian groups operating near the border during the war and called for “full implementation” of existing security agreements, including the creation of a joint field committee to monitor frontier areas. “These groups pose a threat to both nations and must be jointly contained,” he added.

Al-Araji, for his part, stressed Baghdad’s commitment to honoring its security pact with Tehran, saying, “The security of Iran is the security of Iraq.”

He dismissed any possibility of Iraqi territory being used for hostile acts against Iran and announced the formation of a joint oversight body to ensure compliance with the security agreement.

“We did not allow any hostile groups to move during the 12-day war, and we will continue to prevent such actions in the future,” the Iraqi official said.

