IRGC chief: Iran must enhance missiles with stealth technology

AhlulBayt News Agency: IRGC Ground Force Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour has highlighted the importance of equipping Iran’s missile arsenal with stealth technology to improve their ability to evade enemy air-defense systems.

According to IRNA, speaking at a Student Day ceremony at Imam Hussein University in Tehran on Sunday, Pakpour stressed the decisive role that advanced technologies now play in modern warfare, including intelligence collection, surveillance, and precision strikes.

Referring to the 12-day Israeli-imposed conflict in June, he said, “We were fighting an enemy armed with the most advanced technology in the world.”

Pakpour congratulated the students and paid tribute to fallen defenders, noting that Iran had not only faced Israel’s assault but had also resisted the support provided to the regime by the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

He described the enemy’s complex operational planning, saying they aimed to escalate the aggression into a full-scale combined war. According to Pakpour, their strategy relied on striking sensitive sites and assassinating key commanders to spread instability inside Iran—plans that failed due to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s swift restoration of the command structure.

Reflecting on Iran’s response, he said the enemy ultimately requested a ceasefire after finding itself unable to withstand Iran’s missile operations and the unified stance of the Iranian people.

He concluded that foreign adversaries now fully understand that any new aggression would provoke an even stronger and more decisive response from Iran.

