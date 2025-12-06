Hamas thanks China for $100 million humanitarian aid to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas movement expressed on Thursday its ” deep appreciation to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the friendly people’s Republic of China for announcing the provision of humanitarian assistance worth 100 million dollars in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the movement affirmed that the step to alleviate humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people in light of the ongoing aggression imposed by the Zionist enemy.

“This generous initiative comes as an extension of China’s historical and firm positions supporting the inalienable rights of our Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to freedom and independence, their right to self-determination, and the establishment of their own independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital,” the statement added.

