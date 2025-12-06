Residents in Gaza, Lebanon’s Ain al-Hilweh celebrate Elimination of Yaser Abu Shabab

AhlulBayt News Agency: Residents in Gaza and Lebanon’s Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp celebrated the killing of Yaser Abu Shabab, whom Palestinian media described as a collaborator linked to the Israeli regime’s intelligence network.

According to local reports, Abu Shabab was associated with an Israeli-backed network engaged in espionage, fuel smuggling, and exploiting humanitarian shortages for profit. His death comes amid ongoing attempts by Israel to infiltrate Gaza through informant cells aimed at spreading insecurity and weakening social cohesion.

Public celebrations were seen as a reflection of widespread rejection of internal collaborators and a demonstration of Palestinian society’s resilience despite months of aggression. Resistance groups have repeatedly warned that individuals cooperating with Israel would face revolutionary justice.

Since the assault on Gaza began in October 2023, Israel has intensified its reliance on proxy networks and local mercenaries to gather intelligence. Resistance officials say the Abu Shabab network contributed to black-market activities and exacerbated humanitarian pressures on civilians, describing it as part of a deliberate strategy of hybrid warfare.

