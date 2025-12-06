Portuguese musicians launch "together for Gaza" event to support UNRWA

AhlulBayt News Agency: A "Together for Gaza" event was held at the Grand Theatre of the Cultural Center in Belém, Portugal, bringing together a select group of Portuguese artists alongside Palestinian singer Mays Hreish, in solidarity with the Palestinian people and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

A large number of Portuguese artists, along with Palestinian artist Mays Hreish, performed on stage, with the proceeds from the event being fully donated to UNRWA.

The event was attended by various segments of Portuguese society, including members of multiple political parties in the Portuguese parliament, political figures, academics from different Portuguese universities, as well as activists and supporters from various solidarity movements, and a wide audience of Portuguese citizens.

In her speech, Palestinian Ambassador to Portugal, Rawan Suleiman, expressed her appreciation for this initiative, emphasizing that the humanitarian presence reflects a real commitment to the values of justice, freedom, and the right to self-determination and peace for the Palestinian people. She affirmed that the participants raised their voices for Gaza.

This event, organized by the José Saramago Foundation and the "Pau a Pau" Association, underscores a unified artistic, ethical, and humanitarian stance against genocide and in favor of peace, at a critical moment for our people in Gaza. The initiative has emerged as one of the largest artistic solidarity events in Portugal this year.

The event saw an enthusiastic response from the audience, who celebrated the impactful performances and the spirit of solidarity. It was an evening that blended art with a humanitarian message, solidifying the place of the Palestinian cause in the Portuguese conscience.

