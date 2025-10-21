Thousands march in Lisbon to condemn Israeli ceasefire violations, support Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of people took to the streets of Lisbon on Sunday to protest the Israeli regime’s violations of the Gaza ceasefire and to voice steadfast support for the Palestinian people.

According to Mehr, the rally, organized by the Solidarity Platform with Palestine (PUSP) — a coalition including Amnesty International Portugal, Greenpeace Portugal, Médecins Sans Frontières, and the José Saramago Foundation — called for justice and an end to Israel’s decades-long occupation and colonial domination of Palestinian land.

Jonathan Bebebgui, a member of Jews for Peace, rejected the Israeli regime’s efforts to equate criticism of its actions with anti-Semitism, Al Jazeera reported.

“We are Jews, anti-Zionists, and we stand in solidarity with Palestine,” Bebebgui said. “People now understand this is not about anti-Semitism, as the authorities in Tel Aviv have claimed.”

He described the Israeli occupation as colonialism and said that despite the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the global wave of protests and solidarity gives hope to the Palestinian cause.

“We believe this will continue until Palestine is free,” he added.

Bebebgui said the large turnout — including many first-time protesters — reflected the Portuguese people’s sense of justice and moral clarity.

“This initiative matters because the world must keep its eyes on Palestine,” he said.

....................

End/ 257