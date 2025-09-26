Hezbollah welcomes Palestine recognition

Hezbollah welcomed recent decisions by several countries to officially recognize the State of Palestine, describing the move as an overdue but important sign that the Palestinian cause remains alive in global consciousness.

In a statement issued Thursday by its Arab and International Relations Unit, the Lebanese resistance movement said the recognition reflected a growing awareness among the global opinion of the justice of the Palestinian struggle.

Hezbollah stressed that while such recognition does not change the daily suffering of Palestinians under occupation or in exile, particularly amid nearly two years of ongoing massacres in Gaza, it represents a significant political shift.

The movement emphasized that this change in international positions would not have occurred without the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in resisting forced displacement and genocide, as well as their “heroic resistance to the killing machine of the Zionist enemy supported by the United States and forces of hegemony.”

Hezbollah urged the international community and all influential actors to shoulder their responsibilities and take more effective measures to halt what it described as crimes against more than two million people in Gaza, and to thwart the blockade, starvation, and systematic displacement imposed by the Israeli occupation.

The statement came after several countries, led by France, officially recognized Palestine on Monday during the launch of the UN-sponsored “two-state solution” conference in New York.

Portugal has officially recognized the State of Palestine, becoming the latest Western country to take this step after similar announcements by Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.