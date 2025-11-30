Portugal marks Solidarity Day with mass marches backing Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Portuguese participated on Saturday, in a massive march in support of the Palestinian cause, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Participants in the march, which took place in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, called for an end to the ongoing genocide in Palestine and the cessation of the occupation.

The march was organized by civil society institutions and organizations, including the Portuguese Council for Peace and Cooperation, the Movement for the Defense of the Rights of the Palestinian People for Peace in the Middle East, the General Union of Portuguese Workers, and other groups, with wide participation from supporters from various Portuguese cities such as Beja, Nazaré, and others.

Protesters carried slogans demanding respect for the ceasefire, an end to occupation attacks, respect for international law, and condemning the occupation while affirming the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and peace.

Representatives of Portuguese parliamentary parties, human rights activists, artists, journalists, and others also took part in the march, highlighting broad popular, political, and cultural solidarity in Portugal with Palestine.

Simultaneously, a solidarity march for the Palestinian people was organized in the northern city of Porto.

The Palestinian ambassador to Portugal, Rawan Suleiman, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to solidarity movements and the Portuguese people for these marches and their continuous support for the just Palestinian cause.

She also welcomed the statement of the Portuguese government, reminding everyone of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and their right to self-determination and living in security and peace.

