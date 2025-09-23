Iraq welcomes global recognition of Palestine as step toward justice

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the recognition of the State of Palestine by several countries, describing it as an important step toward achieving international justice.

In a statement reported by Al-Mayadeen, the ministry specifically praised the decisions of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal to officially recognize Palestine. It emphasized that such recognition upholds the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and supports their struggle to establish an independent state across all their territories, with al-Quds as its capital.

According to Mehr, the ministry further stated that these recognitions represent a significant move toward international justice and strengthen global support for Palestine.

