Iraqi FM: Netanyahu’s threats against resistance groups equal attack on Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has strongly condemned threats by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch attacks against resistance groups in Iraq.

In remarks on Friday, Hussein declared, “We condemn Netanyahu’s statements and affirm that any attack on an Iraqi citizen will be regarded as an attack on Iraq itself.”

According to Mehr, he underscored that targeting even a single Iraqi individual would be considered an act of aggression against the entire country.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, Netanyahu is allegedly planning assassinations of leaders of Iraqi resistance groups and strikes on their bases in the near future.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu used his speech at the United Nations General Assembly to directly threaten Iraqi resistance groups with military action.

