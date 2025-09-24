Conducting daily legal marriage contracts inside al-Abbas shrine (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Religious Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to conduct legal marriage contracts within the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

One of the department's staff, Sheikh Dakhel Al-Nouri, said: "The department welcomes believers from morning until evening to conduct marriage contracts for those about to wed, facilitate other general matters, and answer various questions."

He added that "the contract service is not limited to the people of Karbala Governorate, but includes all Iraqi governorates, and sometimes we receive requests from outside Iraq, as the number of contracts completed on some days has reached more than sixty contracts."

He explained that "conducting the marriage contract is accompanied by the provision of several pieces of advice and guidance, emphasising the necessity of adhering to religious rulings, good companionship, respecting the families of both parties, as well as maintaining prayer and religious duties."

One of the basic requirements for conducting marriage contracts at the holy shrine is the presence of the girl's guardian, the submission of official documents, as well as the medical examination conducted by the Ministry of Health to verify blood type compatibility.



