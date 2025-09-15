Delegation of Al-Abbas Shrine congratulates SG of Kadhemiyah Holy Shrine on his appointment (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The delegation of the General Secretariat of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine extended congratulations and best wishes to the Secretary-General of the Kadhimiyah Shrine, Dr. Haider Al-Anbari, on the occasion of assuming the position of Secretary-General.

The delegation was headed by the Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; Sayed Mustafa Murtada Aal Diya-Uddin, accompanied by his deputy, Engineer Abbas Mousa Ahmed, and the members of its Board of Directors and officials.

Sayed Aal Diya-Uddin said, "By direct instruction from the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, representative of the supreme religious authority in Najaf Al-Ashraf, we had the honour of visiting the shrine of the Imams Al-Kadhem and Al-Jawad (peace be upon them), and we extended our congratulations to Dr. Haidar Al-Anbari on the occasion of his assuming the position of Secretary-General of the Kadhemiyah Shrine, asking God Almighty to guide him in serving the holy shrine and its esteemed visitors."

He added that "this assignment and honour bestowed upon Dr. Al-Anbari by the supreme religious authority in Najaf Ashraf is an honour for every person, and it represents a duty to serve the holy shrines. The duty of serving the holy Imams (peace be upon them) is essentially a duty to serve the esteemed visitor first and foremost, and to serve the holy shrine."

For his part, Dr. Al-Anbari expressed his gratitude and appreciation for this visit, affirming that "the ties between the holy shrines are strong and deep-rooted, as we are all in the same boat with the goal of serving Mohammad and the family of Mohammad (peace be upon them) and serving their esteemed visitors."

He explained that "the delegation conveyed to us the greetings of the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi," pointing out that "the delegation confirmed the shrine's readiness to support the Kadhemiyah Shrine by various means and at all levels, to elevate it to where it should be."



