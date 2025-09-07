Al-Abbas Holy Shrine concludes sixth summer religious course in Pakistan (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The course was organised by the Institute of the Heritage of the Prophets for Electronic Hawza Studies, affiliated with the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs at the Holy Shrine, with the participation of 12,000 male and female students, and it lasted for twenty days.

The closing ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Nasser Abbas Al-Najafi, the representative of the Holy Shrine in Pakistan, the agents of the supreme religious authority, as well as a number of religious scholars, local dignitaries, and a group of participating male and female students.

Al-Najafi said in his speech during the ceremony: "The institute organised the ceremony after conducting the central exams in 14 examination centres, noting that 'the institute opened registration for the next session after announcing the final results.'"

For his part, the representative of the supreme religious authority, Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Jafari, praised the efforts of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, its Senior Official; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, and its officials in embodying the universal message of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), which was represented by the participation of students from various Islamic sects in this course.

The religious and scientific course, which was presented by specialised professors, covered various topics and aspects, including jurisprudence, ethics, and beliefs, in addition to enhancing the cultural and religious aspects among the participants.

The ceremony included the distribution of 10 tickets for visiting the holy shrines in Iraq, in addition to presenting gifts from the blessings of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

There will be a continuous visits program for religious centres, universities, and colleges in northern Pakistan to enhance scientific and cultural communication.



/129