Prominent Bahraini scholar: Returning to Prophet Muhammad’s path will result in salvation of Islamic Ummah

Sheikh Abdullah Daqqaq, a prominent Bahraini scholar, has emphasized that the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remain the key to rescuing the Islamic Ummah from its current challenges.



Speaking at the webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference, Sheikh Daqaq described the Prophet’s birth and mission as a divine mercy for all of humanity.



He emphasized that the Prophet was a source of compassion not only for his followers but also for his adversaries, and that following his example is the only path forward for Muslims today.



He lamented that many people attribute their deliverance from hardship to their own intelligence and abilities.



Faith and righteous action, he said, are the foundations for receiving divine mercy. “That is why God introduced the Prophet as a mercy to the worlds.”



With the theme “1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Blessings and Islamic Nation”, the 39th Islamic Unity Conference will be held from September 7 to 10, 2025, in Tehran.



