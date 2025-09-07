Sunni Imam: Gaza’s resistance against enemies, practical example of Quranic teachings on unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Iranian Friday prayer leader has hailed the perseverance of Palestinians in Gaza calling that a practical example of Qur’anic teachings on unity.



Mamusta Abdulrazzaq Rahbar, the Friday prayer leader of Aqqala, in Iran’s Golestan province made the remarks in his address at the seventh webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference held by Iran’s World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, reported.



The prayer leader of the Sunni community in Aqqala emphasized,” Unity among Muslims and adherence to the culture of monotheism is the recommendation of the Quran and the path to success in this world and the hereafter, and the resistance of the oppressed people of Gaza is a practical example of these teachings.”



He described the resistance of the people of Gaza a clear example of righteous action and resistance against oppression and the enemies of Islam, and stated, "Despite their small number, their sincerity has led to God's victory and help; this behavior should be our model."



Recalling Islamic history and the confrontation of the caliphs and imams with oppressive tribes, as well as the warning of the Leader of Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei, and the late founder of Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, against the Zionist sedition, he stated, "Wherever Muslims are united, they will certainly overcome infidelity, atheism, and Zionism."



At the end of his speech, the cleric emphasized,” By adhering to Quran, the hadiths of the Prophet (PBUH), and the guidelines of religious leaders, unity and monotheism must be at the forefront of Muslim lives so that we can be successful in this world and receive the best reward in the hereafter.”



/129