Euro-Med Monitor warns of communications collapse in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has issued a warning about a looming breakdown in Gaza’s communication and internet systems due to Israeli airstrikes targeting residential towers.

The organization stated that striking high-rise buildings in Gaza directly threatens the communications sector, as many local companies rely on rooftop installations for essential technical equipment.

According to the Monitor, the Israeli military has already demolished two residential towers in recent hours and has signaled intentions to destroy additional buildings soon.

The statement emphasized that Israel’s actions aim to eliminate urban infrastructure, displace civilians, and dismantle what remains of Gaza’s telecommunications and internet systems.

It further warned that the entire network could collapse due to fuel shortages, which may force operational stations to shut down.

The Monitor added that the destruction of communication infrastructure is designed to hinder humanitarian efforts and isolate civilians, creating chaos that leads to forced displacement.

Finally, the organization urged all relevant actors to pressure Israel to stop targeting Gaza’s communications and internet infrastructure.

/129