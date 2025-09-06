Mamusta Mamed Kalashinejad: Palestine, true test of unity among Muslims

Ahlulbayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric has highlighted importance of solidarity among Muslims warning against division and extremism as greatest threats against the world of Islam.Mamusta Mamed Kalashinejad, in his speech at the fourth webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity called the issue of Palestine as the true test of solidarity among world Muslims.



The Friday prayer leader of Sunni community in Urmia highlighted the importance of solidarity in the world of Islam warning against division as the way to weakness of Muslims and infiltration of the enemies among them.



He said,” Muslims should support each other like the parts of a solid building”, adding,” Today, despite the enormous human and material resources in the Islamic world, due to division and inaction, the true power of Muslims against their enemies has not been revealed.”



Emphasizing the Palestinian issue as the real test of solidarity, Mamusta Kalshinejad stated, "The Gaza tragedy is a deep wound on the body of the Islamic nation. The Quran says that if your religious brothers ask you for help, it is your duty to help them.



He emphasized,” Palestine is not just a geographical issue, but rather a criterion for measuring the faith and solidarity of Muslims."



The Iranian cleric warned of the danger of extremist and Takfiri movements in the Islamic world, stating: "Groups that consider the blood of Muslims permissible in the name of religion and target Shia and Sunni mosques are in fact tools in the hands of the enemies of Islam. By assassinating unifying figures and creating religious hatred, these movements practically serve the project of Zionism and global arrogance."



Citing the Qur’anic verse: "Obey Allah and His Messenger, and do not quarrel, for they will fail and you will go to your judgment," the prayer leader of the Sunni community in Urmia said, "Holy Quran has clearly warned that quarreling and disagreement destroy the dignity of Muslims. Instead of engaging in internal conflicts, we should focus on the real enemy, the Zionist regime and its supporters."



In explaining practical solutions to confront the enemies of Islam, he emphasized:

• Boycotting goods that support the Zionist regime: "The economy of the Islamic world should serve Muslims, not be a tool for pressure on them."



• Media convergence: "Islamic media must present a unified and documented narrative of the crimes in Gaza and Palestine so that global public opinion is influenced by the facts."



• Strengthening regional and trans-regional cooperation: "Islamic countries must use their resources purposefully in the interests of the Islamic Ummah."



At the end of his speech, Mamusta Kalashinejad emphasized the need to return to the Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH).



He noted: "The only way to restore the dignity of the Islamic Ummah is to act on divine teachings and the practical unity of Muslims. Our real enemies are neither Shias nor Sunnis, but the Zionist regime and its supporters. If the Islamic Ummah unites, no power will be able to impose its will on Muslims."



/129