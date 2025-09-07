Sunni cleric emphasizes unity as a shield against hostile schemes

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a recent interview with IRNA ahead of Unity Week, Mowlavi Sadr Ad-Din Ahrari, Friday Prayer Leader in the northeastern Iranian city of Khaf, underscored the critical importance of unity among Muslims—both Shia and Sunni—as a strategic defense against the plots of adversaries.

He warned that enemies, particularly the Israeli regime, continue to pursue aggressive and deceptive tactics aimed at destabilizing the Muslim world and oppressing the people of Gaza. In this context, he stressed that solidarity within the Islamic Ummah is not just a moral imperative, but a necessary countermeasure.

Ahrari described Unity Week as a lasting legacy of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, and a powerful symbol of the need for cohesion among Muslims. He noted that global arrogance appears increasingly aligned against Islam and its followers, making awareness and unity more vital than ever.

He called on believers to remain vigilant and united in order to expose and resist conspiracies designed to sow division and weaken Islamic societies.

Unity Week is observed annually between two significant dates in the Islamic calendar: the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, celebrated by Sunni Muslims as the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal, commemorated by Shia Muslims. The week serves as a reminder of shared faith and the enduring need for solidarity across sectarian lines.

.................

End/ 257