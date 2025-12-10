Texas Attorney General Files Lawsuit to Halt Construction of Islamic Township

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has intensified efforts to stop the construction of an Islamic township by filing a lawsuit against the project, which Republican officials have described as an “Islamist” threat.

Paxton filed a legal complaint against the East Plano Islamic Center and the developers of the project known as EPIC City, marking a new phase in Republican opposition to the plan. The lawsuit alleges violations of Texas securities laws and reflects ongoing attempts by state officials to block the development of the Islamic community.

In his statement, Paxton claimed that the project’s organizers pursued a “fundamentalist plan” to clear hundreds of acres of land and diverted part of the funds raised for purposes not aligned with their promises. He also argued that some promotional materials indicate the township may be intended exclusively for Muslims, which he said could violate anti-discrimination laws.

The EPIC City project is planned for a 400-acre site in northern Texas and includes more than 1,000 housing units, a religious school, a mosque, retail spaces, and various public facilities. Republican officials have for months accused the initiative of promoting “Sharia” and potentially imposing restrictions on non-Muslims.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched multiple investigations into the project and, in recent months, signed legislation aimed at preventing the creation of such communities. This comes despite the U.S. Department of Justice closing its inquiry last summer without filing charges.

Nihad Awad, Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, described the conclusion of the federal investigation as “a clear message” to Texas officials and criticized what he called “Islamophobic persecution.” Nonetheless, the governor’s office has stated that oversight and action regarding the EPIC City project will continue.

