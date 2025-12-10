Alabama Islamic Academy Relocation Denied Amid Fresh Wave of Islamophobia and Sharp Remarks by State Senator

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hoover city planning commission in Alabama has rejected the relocation request of the Alabama Islamic Academy following intense Islamophobic opposition. Heightened concerns triggered by Senator Tommy Tuberville’s harsh comments also prompted school officials to halt the move.

The Hoover Planning Commission’s decision to deny a zoning change request for the relocation of the Alabama Islamic Academy sparked widespread reactions and Islamophobic accusations. The school, which has operated in Homewood since 1995, sought to move to a vacant office building in the Meadowbrook area. However, during the commission’s meeting, opponents holding anti-Islam placards voiced strong objections, leading to the request’s rejection.

Opponents cited claims of a “threat of Islamization” and repeated long-standing conspiracy theories to justify their objections to the school’s presence in Hoover. Local analysts say the commission’s decision was influenced more by an Islamophobic climate than by technical considerations such as traffic or zoning use.

The backlash escalated when Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville delivered sharp remarks against Muslims, referring to Islam as a “cult.” His comments raised security concerns for the students and staff, prompting academy officials to suspend efforts to relocate to Hoover.

Multiple incidents of threats and hate messages targeting Muslims and Islamic institutions in Alabama had previously been reported. With the relocation process officially halted by city authorities, the case is considered closed for now, although observers note that the wave of Islamophobia in Alabama is likely to continue.

