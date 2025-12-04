Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise by Over $3.4 Billion in One Year

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Official documents reveal that Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves grew by $3.476 billion over the past year. During this period, the State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves rose by $2.522 billion, while commercial banks’ reserves increased by $953.7 million.

According to the latest data, the country’s total reserves now stand at $19.605 billion, of which approximately $14.567 billion belongs to the central bank and $5.443 billion to commercial banks. This compares with the previous year’s total reserves of around $16.128 billion, with $12.379 billion held by the central bank and $4.96 billion by commercial banks.

Insiders suggest that the anticipated release of IMF-approved funds next week could further boost Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

**************

End/ 345E