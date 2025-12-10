Anti-Racism Group Revives Case Against French Mayor Accused of Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An anti-racism organization in France has moved to revive legal proceedings against the mayor of Piffonds in the Yonne department, who has been accused of disseminating Islamophobic images and messages on social media. The mayor is affiliated with the right-wing National Rally party.

According to French media reports, the organization, known as MRAP (Committee 89), said the content in question was explicitly discriminatory and targeted Muslims. An earlier complaint had been dismissed, but the group has now submitted a formal request to the public prosecutor at the Paris Court of Appeals, seeking a full review and renewed prosecution.

The case comes at a moment when France is confronting a rise in Islamophobic incidents and mounting reports of religious discrimination. Civil-rights advocates warn that effective action against hate speech and any incitement directed at religious minorities is essential to safeguarding democratic values.

MRAP’s new move reflects broader efforts by civil-society groups to counter insults, harassment, and incitement to hatred, particularly in digital spaces, and underscores the need for legal accountability for those who engage in such behavior.



