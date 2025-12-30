Al-Qassam Brigades confirm martyrdom of senior leaders including Abu Obaida and Mohammad Al-Sinwar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestine’s Fatah al-Intifada movement mourned on Monday the martyrdom of Mohammed Al-Sinwar, chief of staff of the al-Qassam Brigades, along with several battalion commanders who were killed during the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

In its statement, the movement listed the martyrs as Mohammed Shabana (Abu al-Baraa), Hakam al-Issa (Abu Omar al-Suri), Raed Saad, head of the manufacturing division of the Qassam Brigades, and Huthaifa al-Kahlout, commander of the brigades’ military media unit.

The statement emphasized that these leaders sacrificed their lives in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the dignity of the nation after a long journey in resistance, extending condolences to Hamas and praising the joint battlefield performance of the resistance.

It further stressed the importance of unity among resistance factions and popular cohesion in confronting the occupation and halting its aggression against Gaza, Al-Quds, and the holy sites.

/129