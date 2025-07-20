Abu Obaida warns Israel: More coffins await if Gaza war continues

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abu Obaida, the military spokesperson of the Islamic Resistance Movement, has warned Israel that it would lose more soldiers if the war on Gaza continues.

In a video, released on Friday, Abu Obaida stressed that Hamas is prepared to continue “a war of attrition” and will continue attacks across Gaza with the aim of killing or capturing invading Israeli soldiers.

The video was the first released by Abu Obaida since March when Israel resumed intense attacks on Gaza following a two-month ceasefire.

He said that hundreds of Israeli soldiers have been killed or wounded during this period, while thousands more are suffering from psychological trauma and neurological disorders.

It has become clear to us that the regime of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has no real interest" in the prisoners because they are soldiers, Al Jazeera reported Abu Obaida, who is the longtime spokesperson of Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades.

“If this terrorist regime decides to continue the genocidal war [on Gaza], it should be ready to receive more soldiers and officers in coffins,” he warned, saying that Hamas fighters have attempted in recent weeks to capture Israeli soldiers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abu Obaida condemned the silence of Arab leaders and elites, holding them responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians who have been killed, starved, and deprived of water and medicine.

“Your necks are burdened with the blood of tens of thousands of innocents who were betrayed by your silence,” he said as quoted by Al Jazeera.

He also pointed to the unwavering Western support for Israel, saying: “Our enemy is continuously backed by global oppressive powers with endless convoys of weapons and ammunition.”

The Qassam Brigades spokesperson voiced strong support for Hamas negotiators engaged in talks over a ceasefire in Gaza, saying that the Palestinian team had in recent months offered a “comprehensive deal” that would release all Israeli prisoners at once, but it was rejected by Netanyahu’s cabinet.

Hamas is still holding 50 people in Gaza, about 20 of whom are believed to be alive. The Palestinian resistance movement has time and again said that it is ready to release all of them in return for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, and humanitarian aid to enter the besieged territory.

................

End/ 257