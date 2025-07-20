Israel kills 55 including 36 starving Palestinians near aid distribution center in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 90 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, including 36 aid seekers who were shot by Israeli forces while waiting for assistance in the southern city of Rafah, according to medical sources.

In the latest attack, five Palestinians were killed in a strike that targeted a civilian gathering in Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Three more people were killed and several others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a tent sheltering displaced families in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In southern Gaza, Israeli forces opened fire on people waiting near the US aid distribution center west of Rafah, killing 32 of them by gunfire and injuring dozens while they were waiting for their turn to receive aid, the Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

The Israeli army fired a volley of live ammunition at the crowd, resulting in a high number of casualties, the agency said.

Nearly 900 Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while attempting to get much-needed humanitarian aid at sites mostly associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an American organization backed by Israel, according to UN figures.

