President Pezeshkian: Gaza genocide violates all humanitarian norms

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that while the Islamic Republic remains committed to international laws, it will never yield to pressure or the deprivation of its legal rights.

In a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday, Pezeshkian stated: “We consider ourselves dedicated to international laws, and we have full confidence in the transparency and peaceful nature of our country's nuclear activities. Therefore, we have no concerns regarding inspections. However, we must stress that the imposition of force and pressure, as well as the deprivation of our nation’s legal rights, is entirely unacceptable.”

He highlighted that Iran has consistently demonstrated the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and has reiterated its commitment to the prohibition of nuclear weapons based on a decree from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Unfortunately, the judgments regarding Iran’s nuclear program have been based on false claims, fabricated information, and media propaganda, he argued.

Pezeshkian asserted that, historically, Iran has never sought war or insecurity and has played a vital role in fostering peace and stability. However, while engaged in negotiations, Iran faced attacks from the Zionist regime, in blatant violation of international standards and laws. Subsequently, the United States, in full coordination with this regime, bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities, which were under comprehensive legal inspection.

The president strongly criticized the double standards of countries that profess to uphold human rights while turning a blind eye to the warmongering, massacres, and aggressions perpetrated by the Zionist regime. He remarked on the regime’s actions in Palestine, stating that the ongoing atrocities, from the massacre of women and children to genocide, along with the obstruction of access to water, food, and medicine for the defenseless and oppressed people of Gaza, are incompatible with any legal, moral, or humanitarian standards.

In another part of his remarks, Pezeshkian described the relationship between Iran and Armenia as historical, friendly, and constructive. He noted that the Islamic Republic’s policy is to engage constructively with all neighboring countries while respecting the territorial integrity of all nations. Tehran emphasizes the importance of strengthening interactions, fostering joint cooperation, and planning for the future of relations between the two countries.

In response, Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed condolences for the deaths of Iranian people in the attacks by the Zionist regime and condemned this aggressive act. He reaffirmed Armenia's interest in expanding relations with Iran and stated: “We eagerly await your visit to Armenia to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and interactions between our two countries.”

