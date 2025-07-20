Iran reiterates regional stability stance in call with Armenian Security Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s consistent opposition to any changes in the geopolitical landscape of the region during a phone call with his Armenian counterpart, Armen Grigoryan, on Saturday.

According to a statement released by the SNSC, the two senior officials exchanged views on key bilateral and regional developments. Grigoryan provided an update on the ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that Yerevan’s position on regional transit routes remains unchanged.

Ahmadian expressed appreciation to Armenia for its condemnation of last month’s Israeli aggression against Iran.

He underscored Tehran’s firm position against any alteration in the region’s borders, stressing that the preservation of current boundaries serves the interests of all regional states.

Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on expanding economic ties.

