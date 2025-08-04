Iran establishes National Defense Council under constitutional mandate

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has officially approved the formation of the National Defense Council, in accordance with Article 176 of the Iranian Constitution.

According to the SNSC statement, the newly established council will be responsible for evaluating national defense strategies and enhancing the operational capabilities of the country’s armed forces through a centralized and coordinated approach.

According to IRNA, the council will be chaired by the President of Iran and will include key national leaders: the heads of the three branches of government, senior military commanders, and representatives from relevant ministries.

This move marks a significant step toward strengthening Iran’s defense infrastructure and ensuring cohesive planning across all sectors of national security.

