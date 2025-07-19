Tehran mayor: Martyrs of 12-day war symbolize unity, resilience of Iranian nation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Alireza Zakani, the mayor of Tehran, said that the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and the people take pride in the martyrs of the U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran, as the Iranians succeeded in standing up to the strongest military actors in the world and emerged victorious.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating child and teenage victims of the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime in Tehran on Friday night, Zakani noted that enemies planned to dismember Iran and topple the Islamic Republic, but they failed to achieve their goals.

The Iranian nation, with all its diversities, stood together and demonstrated unity, independence, and resilience to the world, which led not only to the defeat of the enemies but also to a shift in regional and international equations, the mayor said.

He described this war as the second sacred defense, referencing the first Sacred Defense during the Iraqi Ba’ath regime-imposed war on Iran from 1980 to 1988.

According to the official, 1,068 Iranians lost their lives in the 12-day war, with over half of them killed in Israeli attacks on Tehran. Moreover, 8,500 residential units need to be rebuilt in the capital city.

He called for preserving the message of those who lost their lives during the aggression, saying that commemorating their sacrifices should not be limited to merely a ceremony; rather, it should be an effort to preserve the culture of sacrifice, resistance, and raising awareness for future generations.

