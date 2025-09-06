Tehran Mayor reports major progress in reconstruction efforts following 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani announced that over 90% of the reconstruction projects for victims of the recent 12-day war have been completed, marking a significant milestone in the city’s recovery efforts.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Zakani stated that more than 92% of the housing initiatives for those affected by the conflict—referred to as an imposed war—have reached completion. He emphasized that the minor construction sector has been fully finalized, with over 5,000 buildings now ready for use.

Zakani also highlighted substantial progress in structural reinforcement and renovation efforts. According to him, more than 80% of the reinforcement work on damaged buildings has already begun, while over 70% of demolition and renovation projects are currently in progress.

The mayor’s remarks follow earlier comments made on August 28 by First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref, who underscored the urgency of accelerating the reconstruction of homes destroyed during the 12-day war, which was attributed to aggression by the Israeli regime. Aref also stressed the importance of compensating losses sustained by industrial and production units during the conflict.

