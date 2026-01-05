Iran Space Agency: Three Satellites Successfully Complete Initial In‑Orbit Tests

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Iranian satellites of Zafar, Paya, and Kowsar have successfully entered the orbital testing phase, completing a range of initial in-orbit tests during the first week after launch with a favorable technical status, Iran’s Space Agency announced on Sunday.

According to the space agency, assessments indicate that the process of evaluating and stabilizing the subsystems of all three satellites is proceeding according to plan.

During the in-orbit tests, the satellites entered the subsystem performance evaluation phase, with their overall conditions reported as satisfactory.

The agency noted that due to a problem that occurred during the orbital injection stage of the Paya satellite by the launch vehicle, special focus was placed on stabilizing this satellite.

Necessary corrective measures were carried out with high precision to address the issue.

Regarding Paya’s orbital tests, the satellite has successfully completed tests related to power supply and distribution subsystems, thermal management, telemetry and telecommand communications, positioning, stabilization, attitude control and pointing.

The process of testing its imaging communication subsystem is currently underway.

Kowsar has also successfully carried out tests of its power supply and distribution subsystems, thermal management, telemetry and telecommand communications, positioning and stabilization.

It has now entered the stage of testing its attitude control and pointing subsystems.

Zafar, meanwhile, has completed initial tests related to power supply and distribution, thermal management, positioning, and telemetry and telecommand communications.

Complementary tests on related subsystems are currently in progress. The satellite’s rotational stability has also been assessed as appropriate.

Once the ongoing tests are completed, stages related to attitude control as well as data transmission, storage, and retransmission will begin.

The Iran Space Agency explained that in-orbit satellite testing is a precise, step-by-step and multi-week process conducted after launch, during which the performance of each subsystem is gradually evaluated under real orbital conditions.

Based on existing plans, summaries of technical measures and the results of these tests will be gradually made available to specialists and those interested in the space industry.

