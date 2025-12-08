Mamusta Baratistated: Enemy Has Launched a Full-Scale Ideological War Against Iranian Youth

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Mullah Mohammad Baratistated: “It is utter naivety to believe that other countries, especially superpowers and Western states, care about the Iranian nation or other nations.”The Friday Prayer Leader of Ozgoleh added: “The political history of Western countries, particularly American statesmen, shows that they have always been concerned only with their own interests. The history of colonialism over the past centuries confirms this fact.”



This Sunni scholar stressed that arrogance and colonialism will not easily abandon the Islamic world, reminding: “As long as the leaders of the Islamic world and Arab and Muslim countries bow their heads in submission before Americans and Europeans, one should not be optimistic about the power and strength of the Islamic world.”



He continued: “Trump, the President of the United States, openly and explicitly called Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, ‘milking cows.’ This statement is highly meaningful and shows that the American and Western view of the world, especially the Islamic world, remains arrogant and colonialist. Therefore, they strive to ensure that unity among Islamic countries never materializes.”



Mamusta Barati further emphasized that today Westerners and Americans seek to break the strength of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying: “In today’s Islamic world, the only country standing against the excessive demands of Westerners and arrogant powers is the Islamic Republic of Iran. Undoubtedly, this steadfastness will never please arrogance, and for this reason they will do everything possible to undermine the power and strength of this system and this nation. But, thanks to God, this satanic plot has not succeeded so far.”



The Friday Prayer Leader of Ozgoleh stated: “Today, the enemy, knowing well that it cannot confront Iran militarily, has launched a full-scale cultural and ideological war against our teenagers and youth through cyberspace and satellite channels. This war is very complex and in fact a hybrid war. Therefore, Iranian and Muslim youth must be well aware of this hybrid war so that they do not, God forbid, fall into the trap of the deceptive words of Westerners and the enemies of this country.”



This Sunni scholar criticized the passivity of cultural and religious institutions in the face of the enemy’s cultural NATO, stressing: “Cultural and religious institutions must closely monitor the current global situation, especially the hostility of adversaries, and not allow them to push our youth and future builders toward despair through cyberspace and satellite channels.”



Mamusta Barati concluded: “Undoubtedly, instilling trust and hope in the future among the younger generation can create a powerful and strong Iran capable of standing against the enemies of humanity and Islam.”



