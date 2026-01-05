Paris Protesters Rally Against US Intervention in Venezuela

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Angry protest rally was held on Sunday in the French capital, Paris, against the military intervention carried out by the United States in Venezuelan capital Caracas.

In the rally, dozens of activists and demonstrators set fire to the American flag.

This expressive step came as a direct and unequivocal reaction to the military operation that launched in Venezuela, which resulted in the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro and his forcible transfer beyond the borders of his country.

These demonstrations were being organized as part of an escalating international movement condemning the military operation led by the Trump administration, where protesters raised banners on the streets of Paris calling for the need to respect the sovereignty of states and stop the hand of brute force from determining the fate of peoples.

The demonstrators described the American behavior as a” political and military thug ” that went beyond all international norms and conventions, which threatens to undermine the authority of the United Nations and replace diplomacy with the law of the jungle.

French activists stressed during the protest rally that the kidnapping of a legitimate president, regardless of disagreement with his policies, represented a dangerous precedent that may extend to other countries.

The participants called on the French government and the European Union to take a firmer stance towards these unilateral actions by Washington.

