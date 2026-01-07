IRGC Deputy Commander: Kidnapping of Sovereign President Shows Height of US Depravity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, says that the kidnapping of the president of a sovereign country illustrates the height of depravity of the United States.

Speaking in a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of Major General Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom in the southeastern province of Kerman on Tuesday, Brigadier General Vahidi said that actions such as kidnapping the president of a sovereign nation or assassinating Gen. Soleimani do not indicate strength, but rather reflect the height of depravity of the United States and signify its collapse.

Vahidi emphasized that the assassination of Martyr Soleimani demonstrated the weakness of arrogance and highlighted the unity of the Iranian people, adding, “By assassinating Martyr Soleimani, the enemies showed that their political and international tools have lost their effectiveness and have entered a downward spiral of collapse.”

He noted that Martyr Soleimani played a crucial role not only in defending the Iranian nation but also in supporting Christians and Muslims in the region. By opposing the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group and challenging US policies, Martyr Soleimani successfully thwarted the enemies’ complex plans, Vahidi added.

The IRGC deputy commander said Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian resistance was an outcome of efforts by Martyr Soleimani, which exposed the true nature of the Israeli regime to the world and led to it becoming one of the most despised regimes globally.

He emphasized that Martyr Soleimani embodied the rebuilding of national will in Iran and other regional nations, fostering a profound self-awareness that the enemies cannot ignore.

Vahidi stressed that, contrary to enemy assumptions, the assassination of Martyr Soleimani did not weaken Iran. Instead, he said, the Iranian nation has grown stronger, and Soleimani’s path and influence continue to guide the resistance more powerfully than before.

The IRGC deputy commander said that the United States is currently experiencing a strategic decline, suggesting that the mechanisms it once relied upon for global dominance have lost their effectiveness. This situation, he argued, has forced Washington to resort to force, war, terrorism, and plunder to achieve its goals.

End/ 257