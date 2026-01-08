Photos: Fatemiyoun Mawkib in Kerman Provides Services to Pilgrims of Martyr Soleimani’s Tomb

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency – ABNA – coinciding with Resistance Week and the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the Fatemiyoun Martyrs’ Mawkib of Kerman Province hosted families of martyrs and participants in commemorative ceremonies at the International Martyrs’ Cemetery from December 29, 2025 to January 3, 2026. For six consecutive days and nights, the Mawkib offered cultural and welfare services to pilgrims honoring the memory of the late commander.