Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah commemorates martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary-General of Kata’ib Hezbollah Ahmad Mohsen Faraj al-Hamidawi (Abu Hussein) in a statement has commemorated martyrs Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

In his statement which was released on the anniversary of General Soleimani martyrdom, Abu Hussein said the blood of the martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis inscribed brilliant chapters of honor and dignity, and their assassination was a failed attempt to assassinate the will of the resistant nations, he added.

Referring to the ongoing situation in Iraq, he stressed forming a just and powerful government in Iraq and strengthening the country’s defense capabilities against external threats.

He also emphasized boosting field activities based on Islamic values to counter manifestations of moral corruption in society.

He noted that rebuilding Iraq’s security forces on professional principles and equipping them with the necessary capabilities and resources to defend the country is a fundamental requirement for the next phase.

He expressed the Islamic Resistance readiness to share its experiences in these fields.

Pointing to the global developments and kidnapping the president of Venezuela by the US forces, he said the savage US’ attack on a fully sovereign country is a clear example of the attempt to secure energy interests and impose imperialist will on nations.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump confirmed the military strike on Venezuela and announced the detention of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

