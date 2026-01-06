Closing ceremony of 11th Arbaeen International Award held in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: The closing ceremony of the 11th Arbaeen International Award was held at the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karbala.

The event was attended by Hojjat al‑Islam Imanipour, head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, along with a group of officials, scholars, intellectuals, and figures from the arts and media communities of Iraq, Iran, and several other countries. During the ceremony, the winners of the 11th edition of the Arbaeen International Award were honored. A message from Grand Ayatollah Bashir al‑Najafi, one of the senior religious authorities residing in Najaf, was also read by his son, Hojjat al‑Islam Ali al‑Najafi, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting the rituals of Imam Hussein (a.s.).

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, the Representative of the Supreme Leader in Iraq, offered condolences on the anniversary of the passing of Hazrat Zaynab (s.a.) and said that adherence to the guardianship (wilaya) must be learned from her noble example. He described the Arbaeen International Award as a valuable initiative for introducing Arbaeen to the world through the language of art and media.

Referring to current global developments, Hosseini said that although Imam Hussein (a.s.) was martyred, he achieved the fundamental objective of the Ashura uprising, and its victorious outcome is evident today as the name of Imam Hussein is heard across the world. He added that global arrogance and Zionists continue their attempts to silence the voice of truth, and although great figures were lost in the recent 12‑day war, victory ultimately belongs to the Resistance.

Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad‑Kazem Al‑Sadeq, also praised the organizers of the Arbaeen International Award and referred to the anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al‑Muhandis. He said the peoples of Iran and Iraq share deep bonds and extensive cultural commonalities, with Arbaeen being one of the most beautiful manifestations of this connection.

Karbala Governor Nassif al‑Khattabi stated that he considers himself too small to speak about Arbaeen and sees himself merely as a humble servant of the pilgrims of Imam Hussein (a.s.). He emphasized that Arbaeen is a monumental, civilizational, and global event that does not belong solely to Shia Muslims but represents true Islam and carries a message for all free people of the world.

Jafar Safari, Acting Consul General of Iran in Karbala, also thanked various Iranian and Iraqi institutions involved in organizing the award. He noted that at a time when many global media outlets attempt to censor or boycott the massive Arbaeen pilgrimage, such events bring significant benefits to the artistic community and to people around the world.

Hojjat al‑Islam Hosseini Nishabouri, head of the International Center for Preaching and secretary of the event, welcomed the guests and announced that 35,000 submissions from 47 countries were received by the secretariat—showing a remarkable increase compared to previous editions. He invited all organizations working to convey the message of Arbaeen to the world to contribute to making the 12th edition even more magnificent.

At the end of the ceremony, the poster for the 12th Arbaeen International Award was unveiled.

.......................

End/ 257